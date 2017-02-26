Wiese leads Oregon State past California, 71-56

Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
The 35-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train in northeast Portland had been previously convicted of multiple felonies, according to court documents.More >
The 35-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train in northeast Portland had been previously convicted of multiple felonies, according to court documents.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.More >
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.More >
Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.More >
Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.More >