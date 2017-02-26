Wiese leads Oregon State past California, 71-56 - KPTV - FOX 12

Wiese leads Oregon State past California, 71-56

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Sydney Wiese scored 19 points and No. 10 Oregon State clinched the Pac-12 regular season title outright with a 71-56 win over California on Sunday.

Marie Gulich added 14 points while Kolbie Orum had 11 for the Beavers (27-3, 16-2 Pac-12).

Jaelyn Brown came off the bench to score 21 points and Kristine Anigwe had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Bears (18-12, 6-12).

Oregon State took control of the game with a 10-2 run after halftime that made the score 51-36. Gulich scored six points during the stretch.

California never got closer the nine points the rest of the way and trailed by as many as 19 in the second half.

The Beavers outrebounded California 39-22 and had 20 assists on 25 field goals.

