Newberg woman celebrates 100th birthday

Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
Local Republicans say they don't feel safe at public events and the party chairman says he's getting threatening calls since the TriMet murders.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
The man who survived a deadly stabbing on a MAX train in northeast Portland spoke for the first time Tuesday and said the community needs to rally behind the families of the victims who lost their lives.More >
