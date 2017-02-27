Newberg woman celebrates 100th birthday

One Newberg resident celebrated a big milestone Sunday, and joined the centenarian club.

Mebs Retzlaff celebrated her 100th birthday, joining a rare group of super-seniors, all 100 or older. Her friends and family gathered with her at the Astor House senior community where she lives.

With a century of experience under her belt, FOX 12 asked Retzlaff about the secret to living a long life.

"Oh, I don't know, just normal natural living," she said. "Just nothing special, just a good life."

In 1917 – the year Retzlaff was born – Albert Einstein published his first paper on the universe, World War I was well underway, and Houdini performed his "Buried Alive" escape for the first time.

