Cellphone video shows moments before Vancouver officer-involved shooting

New cellphone video shows the moments before a Vancouver police officer shot at a man he was pursuing.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreens and eventually led to a car chase and crash.

The video, which was shot by a 14-year-old girl from the back of a car, shows a Vancouver police officer try to approach a driver who is wanted by the Washington Department of Corrections.

In the video, the officer waits for the suspect to make a move – one he wasn't expecting. Within seconds, it appears the driver tries to back into the officer, who then fires five shots at the back window before the driver takes off.

But things didn't end there. Police say the driver crashed into another car and a building just down the road.

FOX 12 spoke with one business owner who says she heard a loud bang and ran outside.

"I saw the woman and the guy get out of the car that they smashed into the building and they ran behind the apartments across the way," said Edna Ness.

Ness says one of her clients is a medic and ran out to help the people who were injured in the crash.

Police say they caught up with the driver and his passenger. The driver was treated for his injuries before he was arrested.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave per protocol. The identities of the man police were after and his passenger have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.