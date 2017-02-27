Police: Woman with meth hit patrol cars after chase in Oregon, W - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woman with meth hit patrol cars after chase in Oregon, Washington

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Opperud, jail booking photo Shannon Opperud, jail booking photo
Courtesy: PPB Courtesy: PPB
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Law enforcement officers from both Oregon and Washington were involved in an early morning chase Monday that resulted in the arrest of a woman in Portland.

Portland police attempted to stop the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala on the 13100 block of Northeast Airport Way at around 3 a.m. after officers discovered the car did not have license plates.

The driver did not stop and led officers onto northbound I-205 and into the state of Washington. Portland officers ended the chase once the driver crossed into Washington.

Washington State Patrol troopers attempted to stop the car, but the driver ended up turning around and heading south on I-205 back into Oregon.

The driver avoided spike strips placed by police on the highway and sped eastbound on Airport Way, according to investigators.

Police said officers boxed in the driver, but she rammed two patrol cars before she was finally taken into custody. 

Shannon Opperud, 34, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, second-degree attempted assault and multiple traffic crimes, including reckless driving and attempt to elude.

Police said Opperud may face additional charges in Washington. 

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.