On the Go with Joe at US World Open Taekwondo Championships - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at US World Open Taekwondo Championships

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. was in southeast Portland trying out some moves at the U.S. World Open Taekwondo Championships.

Nearly 1000 participants from 23 different countries will be competing in the event, located at 8001 SE Powell Blvd. Competitors range from ages three to 64.

Learn more at USWorldOpen.com.   

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.