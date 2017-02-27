Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, February 27

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, February 27:

Are you drowning in laundry that needs to be folded, or maybe mail that needs to be dealt with? If your day-to-day stuff is piling up and taking over your house, MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has some tips to help you reclaim your life and your home. Learn more about Vicki at her website, RestoringOrder.com.

Did you know you could lower your risk of heart disease just by adding something simple to your diet? MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has a smashed chickpea salad that is sure to help. Learn more at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.