Oscar fashion with Est Ovest Style - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Oscar fashion with Est Ovest Style

Posted: Updated:

The Academy Awards is like the Super Bowl of fashion.

Paula O’Neil and Tracy Pendergast from Est Ovest Style stopped by MORE to talk about who were the best and worst dressed at this year’s Oscars.

Some of their favorite picks for the best-dressed stars of the night include Naomie Harris, Viola Davis, Isabelle Huppert, Emma Roberts and Emma Stone. The duo said Dakota Johnson and Scarlett Johansson could have done better with their fashion choices.

For more from Paula and Tracy, check out their website at Est-OvestStyle.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.