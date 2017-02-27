Oscar fashion with Est Ovest Style

The Academy Awards is like the Super Bowl of fashion.

Paula O’Neil and Tracy Pendergast from Est Ovest Style stopped by MORE to talk about who were the best and worst dressed at this year’s Oscars.

Some of their favorite picks for the best-dressed stars of the night include Naomie Harris, Viola Davis, Isabelle Huppert, Emma Roberts and Emma Stone. The duo said Dakota Johnson and Scarlett Johansson could have done better with their fashion choices.

