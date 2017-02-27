MORE checks out McMenamins’ Hillsdale Brewfest

Southwest Portland’s Hillsdale neighborhood was hopping Saturday as brewers celebrated its 24th annual McMenamins’ Brewfest.

The event included a very competitive battle of the beers as brewers vied for bragging rights as well as the notorious championship belt.

The competition featured numerous beers, from Hefeweizen to Oatmeal Stout, Barleywine to Smoked Amber Ale and more.

McMenamin's will announce the big winner of the battle of the brews Wednesday. For more information on the event, visit McMenmin's.com.

