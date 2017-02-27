MORE checks out McMenamins’ Hillsdale Brewfest - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE checks out McMenamins’ Hillsdale Brewfest

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Southwest Portland’s Hillsdale neighborhood was hopping Saturday as brewers celebrated its 24th annual McMenamins’ Brewfest.

The event included a very competitive battle of the beers as brewers vied for bragging rights as well as the notorious championship belt.

The competition featured numerous beers, from Hefeweizen to Oatmeal Stout, Barleywine to Smoked Amber Ale and more.

McMenamin's will announce the big winner of the battle of the brews Wednesday. For more information on the event, visit McMenmin's.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.