Missing 86-year-old Portland man with dementia found safe

A Portland man with dementia who was reported missing last month has been found safe.

Police asked for the public's help locating 86-year-old Guiles "David" Handy. He was reported missing by his drop-in caregiver on Feb. 26.

Neighbors in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Russell Street said they had not seen him since days earlier.

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau reported Handy had been found safely and was no longer a missing person. No other details were released by police.

