Grammy-winning Portland musician, music teacher arrested on sex abuse charges

A Grammy-winning Portland musician and private music teacher has been arrested on sex abuse charges.

Thara John Memory, 68, was indicted by a grand jury Monday.

Memory was booked and released from the Multnomah County Jail on eight counts of third-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree attempted sex abuse and harassment.

Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit detectives began an investigation after receiving a complaint about Memory's conduct with a student in September 2016.

Police said they then learned of additional victims and different incidents going back to 2014.

Memory's victims include both girls and women, according to detectives.

Memory, along with Esperanza Spalding, won the Grammy for best instrumental arrangement with accompanying vocalist in 2013, according to grammy.com.

According to his biography at tharamemory.com, Memory has taught courses at Portland State University, Portland Community College and Marylhurst University and has worked with high school band programs at Portland's Wilson High School and Beaverton's Arts & Communications Magnet Academy.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims who have not contacted police. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Myers at 503-823-0595, jeff.myers@portlandoregon.gov.

