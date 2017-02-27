One person dies in crash, car fire in Crook County

One person died in a crash and subsequent car fire in Crook County.

Emergency crews responded to George Millican Road, about 20 miles south of Pineville, at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said a 1995 Cadillac was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene. The surrounding vegetation was also burning.

Once the fire was put out, a person was found dead in the car. That person has not yet been identified.

Investigators believe that person was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash, according to police.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Crook County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management and Prineville Fire and Rescue.

