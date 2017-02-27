Deputies searching for $40,000 excavator stolen from business near Kelso

According to the Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office, this $40,000 excavator was stolen from a trucking and excavation business near Kelso between Friday night and Saturday morning. (Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a $40,000 piece of equipment stolen from a business near Kelso last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone stole the Kubota excavator from Spencer’s Trucking and Excavating at 2780 Pacific Avenue sometime after the business closed Friday night and before daylight Saturday.

Investigators say the lights at the business site were also shot out by the suspect.

The excavator is a model KX121-3 "Super Series," is on rubber tracks and has the businesses name, logo and phone number in blue and white writing on it.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on this theft call the sheriff’s office and leave a message for Deputy Aguilar, referencing case #A17-593.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.