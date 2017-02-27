Fairview police stepping up patrols after series of car break-ins at apartment complex

People living at a Fairview apartment complex say they’re pretty frustrated after a series of cars have been broken into lately.

Just since February 17, Fairview police say at least six cars have been broken into and one has been stolen from The Lodges at Lake Salish on Northeast Glisan.

In two of the cases, windows were broken but nothing was taken.

Officers say this kind of “smash-and-grab” only takes a few seconds, so in an apartment complex or large parking lot a criminal can hit several targets in a short period of time.

To better protect yourself, police say never leave anything inside your car, always lock the doors, and park in a well-lit area.

If your car was broken into but you didn’t file a police report, officers say you should. There may be clues investigators can follow up on, and it helps give police a better picture of what’s happening in a given neighborhood.

In this case, Fairview police have no leads on a suspect or suspects so far, but officers will be stepping up patrols in the area. They say if you see someone suspicious, give police a call so they can check it out.

