Transgender identity process change, more restriction on driver’s device use in new House bills

The Oregon House is considering many new bills this legislative session, including one meant to increase privacy for transgender people changing their identity and another tightening mobile device restrictions for drivers.

House Bill 2673 would provide an administrative option for transgender Oregonians wanting to change their identity documents in private, rather than face a court order.

Advocates of the bill say people fear the process of disclosing medical and personal information in an open court.

They also say the court process opens people up to potential harassment, which could reduce their ability to get a job.

If the bill is passed then the new option would go into effect 91 days after the legislative session ends.

House Bill 2597 would expand the state ban on drivers speaking and texting on a cellphone to include using the phone or any other mobile electronic device in any manner unless both hands are on the wheel.

That would include surfing the web, using apps or even using navigation. The bill closes a loophole that did not previously address those uses specifically.

In addition, anyone breaking the law could be looking at an even larger fine of up to $2,000.

If passed the new driving rules take effect July 1, 2017.

