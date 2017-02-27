Woman sentenced to prison following retrial for crash that cost teen his leg

A woman convicted for a second time after hitting a teen waiting for the school bus in Battle Ground has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Shaun Johnson, 50, was sentenced in court Monday.

Johnson was convicted on the charge of vehicular assault earlier this month.

Johnson hit Justin Carey with her car near Northeast 289th Street and 92nd Avenue in June 2013.

Carey, now nearly 20 years old, was found 90 minutes later by a tow truck driver who heard a faint cry for help coming from the bushes.

Carey's right leg had to be amputated just above his knee.

Johnson was originally convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in 2015, but the ruling was overturned when a court ruled that investigators had illegally searched Johnson's purse and found methamphetamine.

The meth was not allowed to be used as evidence in the new trial.

Court documents stated Johnson had meth and THC in her system, according to toxicology reports, and she gave no indication to police that she had hit a person.

Johnson admitted to deputies that she was an addict, according to a probable cause affidavit, but stated she had not used meth since two days before the crash.

Along with three years in prison, Johnson was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of post-prison supervision. She received the same prison sentence following her initial conviction in 2015.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.