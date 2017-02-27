Wanted man hospitalized after SE Portland police chase, crash in stolen car

A driver with a warrant for his arrest was hospitalized after crashing a stolen car following a police chase in southeast Portland, according to investigators.

An officer located a stolen car parked near Southeast 80th Avenue and Center Street at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The officer saw several people in the car and requested cover officers to respond to the scene.

Police said the suspect quickly backed up and hit the front bumper of the police car, then sped away south on 80th Avenue.

The officer chased the suspect to 75th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard, but stopped due to the suspect's dangerous driving.

Police said the suspect crashed into an occupied vehicle and then a parked van at 72nd Avenue.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Jacob Daniel Ober, and his two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.

Nobody else was injured, according to officers.

At the hospital, Ober was ticketed for unlawful use of a vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle and multiple counts of hit and run.

Police said Ober had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was given a citation to appear in court at a later time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.