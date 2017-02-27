Humboldt penguin chicks at Oregon Zoo are learning to swim - KPTV - FOX 12

Humboldt penguin chicks at Oregon Zoo are learning to swim

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Oregon Zoo Courtesy: Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Swim class is in session for some baby penguins at the Oregon Zoo.

Oregon Zoo posted a video to their Facebook page of the Humboldt penguin chicks participating in their first swimming lesson at the Penguinarium.

Zoo officials say the young swimmers are getting use to the water before going beak first into the deep end.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.