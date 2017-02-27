Homicide detectives investigating after man, dog found dead in NE Portland home

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a dog were found dead in a northeast Portland home.

Police and the medical examiner responded to a report of a man and a dog found dead inside an apartment on the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:44 p.m. Monday.

Based on observations at the scene, homicide detectives were called out to continue the investigation.

The cause of death for the man has not been determined, but police are calling the circumstances suspicious.

Death investigation underway at Columbia knoll Apts in NE PDX @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EUIpL4O6h6 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) February 28, 2017

