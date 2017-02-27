Homicide detectives investigating after man, dog found dead in N - KPTV - FOX 12

Homicide detectives investigating after man, dog found dead in NE Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a dog were found dead in a northeast Portland home.  

Police and the medical examiner responded to a report of a man and a dog found dead inside an apartment on the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:44 p.m. Monday.

Based on observations at the scene, homicide detectives were called out to continue the investigation.

The cause of death for the man has not been determined, but police are calling the circumstances suspicious.

FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

