Police: Man, teen arrested in connection with multi-city burglary sprees

A 22-year-old homeless man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with burglary sprees in multiple areas, according to police.

At least seven businesses were hit in the downtown Camas area early in the morning on Feb. 13. Police said the suspects smashed out windows and stole cash, credit cards, electronics and food items.

Camas police said similar burglaries with consistent patterns occurred in Vancouver and Portland.

Camas detectives worked with detectives from the Vancouver Police Department and were further assisted by the Portland Police Bureau and the Washington County Sheriff's Office in identifying two suspects.

Alex James Burton, 22, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Burton is described as a transient from Beaverton.

A 17-year-old boy from Vancouver was also arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

The charges are related to the Camas investigation. Police said they are also facing charges for burglaries that occurred in other areas.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.