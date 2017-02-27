SAR crews involved in three searches for people stuck in snow in Tillamook Co.

Tillamook County Sheriff's Office personnel as well as Search and Rescue personnel were involved in three searches related to people becoming stuck in snow Sunday.

TCSO said the first call came in at 7:26 a.m. about a vehicle with three adults, one juvenile and a dog that had been stuck in the snow all night, on the back side of Mt. Hebo. The individuals said they got stuck in about two to three feet of snow.

SAR and TCSO personnel were unable to reach them using 4x4 vehicles or ATVs. Volunteers from the Dallas area responded with snowmobiles and reached the individuals just after 5:20 p.m.

The second report came in at 7:51 a.m. about two adults and two dogs from the Vancouver area being missing near the Brown's Camp area. The caller said the couple went for a drive in the snow but did not return. TCSO learned the individuals had bedding, snacks and water.

Then at 10:27 a.m., the reporting person called the Sheriff's Office to report the missing people had returned. They had become stuck in deep snow and waited until daylight to free themselves and return home.

The last report came in at 12:27 p.m. after someone had received a text message from a relative saying he was stuck on a trailhead in the Blaine area. The man was OK but was just stuck in the snow.

At about 2:37 p.m. the man, with the help of Sheriff's Office personnel, was freed and headed back to the main road.

