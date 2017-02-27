Rescue crews pull man from Clackamas River

Rescue crews responded to the Clackamas River Monday night after a man jumped in the river to try and grab a loose boat.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the 911 call came in just before 6 p.m. The caller said a man jumped into the Clackamas River at Clackamette Park after a boat had floated loose from shore.

CCSO said while on the line with 911, the caller said another man jumped in to help and the first man that was swimming towards the boat appeared to be struggling. The second man was able to make it to the boat and pull himself aboard. He grabbed the first man but was unable to pull him from the water.

When rescue crews arrived on scene the man in the boat was still holding on to the man in the water, and at times his head was going below the surface, according to CCSO.

Crews were able to grab a hold of the man in the water and pull him onto their boat. He was taken to shore, then transported to a local hospital in serious condition. CCSO said the man is now conscious and alert.

The second man was also brought to shore and treated on scene and released with no injuries.

CCSO said both men are in their 60's and not local to the area.

Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium units that responded to the scene were from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Clackamas Fire, Gladstone Fire, AMR, and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

