Lake Oswego Title IX lawsuit prompts changes; parents, athletes not happy

A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Amazon is planning to employ at least 1,000 people at a new 855,000-square-foot plant in Troutdale.More >
A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
Four people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust at a Lebanon home where drugs, scales and a stolen vehicle were found, according to police.More >
Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.More >
A driver was killed when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Hubbard Wednesday night.More >
Dashcam video showing Tiger Woods' Memorial Day encounter with police was made available Wednesday, shedding more light on the golfer's much-scrutinized arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.More >
