Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in NE Portland

Portland firefighters responded to an aggressive house fire late Monday night in northeast Portland.

Crews said they were called to the scene at Northeast 33rd and Marine Drive around 11:26 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fast-moving blaze that was quickly escalating through a two-story home.

Crews attempted to fight the fire from the roof of the structure, but heavy flames venting through the roof forced firefighters to evacuate the building and roof for safety reasons.

NE Marine Dr: 2 story home near marina, one adult male home but out safely, firefighters had fast moving fire pic.twitter.com/2upWaWxw8T — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 28, 2017

Firefighters said they conducted a “roll call” to make sure all firefighters were accounted for.

Crews continued to fight the fire from defensive positions before eventually re-entering the building. The fire was extinguished around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was inside the home at the time of the fire. He was able to safely make it out and was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.