Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland firefighters responded to an aggressive house fire late Monday night in northeast Portland.

Crews said they were called to the scene at Northeast 33rd and Marine Drive around 11:26 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fast-moving blaze that was quickly escalating through a two-story home.  

Crews attempted to fight the fire from the roof of the structure, but heavy flames venting through the roof forced firefighters to evacuate the building and roof for safety reasons.

Firefighters said they conducted a “roll call” to make sure all firefighters were accounted for.

Crews continued to fight the fire from defensive positions before eventually re-entering the building. The fire was extinguished around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was inside the home at the time of the fire. He was able to safely make it out and was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.