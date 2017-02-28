Missing 1-year-old boy taken from Washington home found, Amber A - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 1-year-old boy taken from Washington home found, Amber Alert canceled

YAKIMA, WA (KPTV) -

A 1-year-old boy who was taken from his home in Yakima, Washington Monday has been located, according to AMBERAlert.com. 

The boy, Leonnel Barajas, was taken from his father's apartment and was believed to be with his mother, 24-year-old Jessica Mendoza,  

Police said Medoza's brother, 23-year-old Manuel Mendoza, broke down the back door of the apartment and took the child while holding a gun. 

He was arrested in Yakima around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, AMBERAlert.com tweeted that the boy and both suspects had been located. 

