On the Go with Joe at EaT Cajun Kitchen & Oyster Bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was celebrating Mardi Gras at EaT Cajun Kitchen & Oyster Bar in north Portland Tuesday.

Not only is the restaurant throwing a party for the occasion, but it will also be offering a free serving of red beans and rice for the homeless or those in need.

Festivities start at 11:30 a.m. at 3808 N. Williams Ave. Learn more at EaTOysterBar.com

