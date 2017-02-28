Clackamas Co. deputy picks up lost dog in Canby - KPTV - FOX 12

Clackamas Co. deputy picks up lost dog in Canby

It looks like a lost pup enjoyed his ride to the shelter Tuesday morning thanks to a Clackamas County deputy.

Deputy Davis picked up a white pit bull in the 24700 block of Mulino Road in Canby, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO tweeted a picture of a pit bull enjoying a cheeseburger with the deputy in the cab of his patrol car.

The tweet appropriately said that “riding shotgun and eating chzburgers, the graveyard food, is the best way to the pound.”

The dog was taken to Clackamas County Dog Control. If you know the dog, you can pick him at their office located at 13141 OR-212 in Clackamas.

