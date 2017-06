Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, February 28:

It’s an easy fix, but you probably didn’t even know you needed to do it. MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips on how to help you breathe a little easier by showing you how to change your furnace filter. Learn more about Eric at his website, DesignByEricG.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.