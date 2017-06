An Australian band that has been making waves down under is now hitting it big in the U.S.

The DJ duo, Peking Duk is riding high off its triple platinum single “High.”

The guys recently made a stop in Portland and MORE was there to chat with them.

Peking Duk is working on their debut album and will release more information about their new music in the near future.

