Changing your furnace filter with Eric G.

It’s an easy fix, but you probably didn’t even know you needed to do it.

MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips on how to help you breathe a little easier by showing you how to change your furnace filter.

Eric says changing your furnace filter can help keep the air inside your home clean and fresh. Experts recommend changing the filters every three months.

Learn more about Eric at his website, DesignByEricG.com.

