Suspect flees after robbing bank in Tigard, police investigating

Tigard police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Key Bank Monday afternoon.

Police said an employee at Tigard Key Bank on Southwest Pacific Highway called 911 around 12:15 p.m. to report a robbery.

Employees told officers that a man in his 20s entered the bank and presented a demand note to a bank employee.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon although none was presented, according to police.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers said they conducted a search in the area but did not find the man.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and average height.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Tigard Police.

