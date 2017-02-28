Department of Corrections IDs suspect in Vancouver officer-involved shooting

The Washington Department of Corrections has identified the 23-year-old man accused of attempting to hit an officer with his car, leading to an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Investigators said Dominic Tovar had a warrant for his arrest after failing to check in with the community corrections office.

Tovar was serving 12 months of community supervision after being convicted on a drug charge, according to a department of corrections spokesman.

An off-duty parole officer spotted Tovar on the 2500 block of Main Street at around 11 a.m. Saturday and called 911.

Police said Tovar attempted to hit a responding Vancouver police officer with his car. The officer, 45-year-old Ken Suvada, fired shots at the suspect.

The incident was caught on camera by a witness.

Police said Tovar drove away and hit another vehicle with two people inside, before crashing into a nearby building. Officers said Tovar attempted to run away, but he was caught and taken into custody.

Tovar was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The people in the car that was hit were treated for minor injuries.

Tovar was released from the hospital on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Jail. He has been charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempting to elude police, and hit-and-run resulting in personal injury.

Suvada, who has worked for the Vancouver Police Department since 2002, is on critical incident leave, per standard department protocol.

