Police identify body found in NE Portland apartment with dead dog

The victim of a suspicious death investigation in northeast Portland Monday was identified as Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas, 59, and the medical examiner said he died due to “homicidal violence.” (Portland Police Bureau)

Homicide detectives with the Portland Police Bureau have identified the body found in an apartment with a dead dog Monday afternoon.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the victim, 59-year-old Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas, died of “homicidal violence.”

The body of Villegas and the dog were found in an apartment in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 3:44 p.m.

Crews from Oregon State University will be performing a necropsy on the dog found at the scene, a Jack Russell Terrier named Max.

Investigators said Villegas lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, who is cooperating with the investigation and is not considered a suspect.

Villegas' son told FOX 12 he was devastated by the news of his father's death and that his father was a great guy who worked hard to make sure his two children had everything they needed.

The investigation into Villegas’ death is ongoing, and homicide detectives are asking any of the residents of The Terrace at Columbia Knoll, The Heights at Columbia Knoll and the surrounding area to please report any suspicious activity they saw Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9313 or by email at mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov or to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or by email at erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

