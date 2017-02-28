Police: Investigation of Corvallis park sex assault report shows 'no danger to public'

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault at a Corvallis park determined the alleged victim and suspect know each other.

A woman told police the assault occurred while she was walking her dog at Bald Hill Park, 5700 S.W. Reservoir Ave., at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not find a suspect or any persons of interest.

On Thursday, police said they determined inconsistencies in the initial report.

Detectives said further investigation revealed that the woman who reported the incident knew the alleged suspect.

On Thursday, police said the investigation is ongoing, but officers "are now certain there is no danger to the public."

No further information was released about the case.

At the time of the initial report, women walking the trails in the area said they would be prepared for a possible attacker.

"My dad always made sure that I had pepper spray or a taser on me of some sort. I usually bring my friends when I come," said Karlie Jackson.

