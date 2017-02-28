Police: Investigation of Corvallis park sex assault report shows 'no danger to public'

A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
New photos are showing the emotional reunion of two of the survivors of the deadly stabbing attack on a Portland MAX train last week.More >
Amazon is planning to employ at least 1,000 people at a new 855,000-square-foot plant in Troutdale.More >
Firefighters said at least five people were hurt in a crash in northeast Portland early Thursday.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
The crash occurred the evening of May 22. Deputies said the boat hit a pylon of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.More >
A Woodland couple is accused of leaving their 11-month-old baby in an unlocked hot pickup while they ate at a restaurant for an hour, according to court documents.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
