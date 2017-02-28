Police: Investigation of Corvallis park sex assault report shows 'no danger to public'

Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
The Clark County medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy who died after a dental procedure.More >
The Clark County medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy who died after a dental procedure.More >
Four squatters were evicted from a home in Wood Village after staying there for a couple of weeks and even having power restored to the property.More >
Four squatters were evicted from a home in Wood Village after staying there for a couple of weeks and even having power restored to the property.More >
A 21-year-old Beaverton man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges tied to the attempted blackmailing of a Tigard woman.More >
A 21-year-old Beaverton man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges tied to the attempted blackmailing of a Tigard woman.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement. Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement. Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a single car and a pedestrian Friday that left the pedestrian dead.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a single car and a pedestrian Friday that left the pedestrian dead.More >
Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect who stole from MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best.More >
Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect who stole from MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best.More >
Police are looking for a hit and run motorcyclist after they say he sent a pregnant woman to the hospital.More >
Police are looking for a hit and run motorcyclist after they say he sent a pregnant woman to the hospital.More >
At the time of his arrest early Friday morning, Portland police officers said George Tschaggeny was wearing Ricky Best's stolen wedding ring.More >
At the time of his arrest early Friday morning, Portland police officers said George Tschaggeny was wearing Ricky Best's stolen wedding ring.More >