Salem police arrest man for meth, illegal grow hours after his release from jail

Police in Salem said they discovered five pounds of meth along with an illegal grow operation while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning. (Salem Police Department)

Salem police arrested three men on charges related to methamphetamine possession and an illegal grow operation early Tuesday morning, one of whom had been released from jail only hours earlier.

Officers with the Salem Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a property in the 4700 block of Dorrance Loop NE just after 7 a.m. The rental residence was owned by Casey Miser, who had been arrested on February 17 after a month-long investigation led to a massive seizure of drugs, cash and weapons.

When the officers arrived at the home Tuesday morning, they were surprised to find Miser, along with two other men, 37-year-old Luis Gonzalez and 36-year-old Jesus Silva.

According to officials at the Marion County Jail, Miser had been released just before midnight due to crowding in the jail.

Police found five pounds of methamphetamine and the illegal grow operation at the property.

Miser is now facing charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of marijuana, unlawful manufacture of marijuana and violation of a release agreement.

Silva is now facing a parole violation, and Gonzalez is facing unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of marijuana and unlawful manufacture of marijuana charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.