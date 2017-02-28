Suspect found dead after SWAT incident in Vancouver

A person who pulled a gun on police was found dead in a Vancouver home after a SWAT team responded to the scene.

An Elder Justice Center detective, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit, was attempting to serve a search warrant at an apartment on the 5100 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The warrant was related to an elder abuse investigation.

Police said there was no initial response from anyone inside the apartment. Detectives entered a bathroom and said the suspect in the elder abuse case brandished a handgun at them.

Detectives retreated and began a dialogue with the suspect. SWAT personnel were called to the scene.

Several minutes later, a single gunshot was heard inside the bathroom. Police said the suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SWAT members attempted a tactical rescue of the suspect, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.