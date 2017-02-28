Police: Polk Co. man gave drugs to runaway teen then raped her

New court documents state a Polk County man approached a teen who had run away from a foster home last June, “guided” her to a nearby apartment, gave her drugs then raped her.

According to the court documents, Ricardo Wray, 55, approached the teenager in the area of Patterson Street NW and Edgewater Street NW on June 5.

After guiding her to a nearby apartment, the documents note Wray told the teen to shower then made her smoke a pipe containing an unknown drug that police say may have been marijuana, cocaine or methamphetamine.

At that point, according to probable cause affidavits, Wray raped the teen, telling her afterward that she could not leave the apartment. After three days she left and walked home.

The teen reported the assault to police and underwent a sexual assault exam. Evidence from the exam led officers to Wray, who the teen identified from a lineup.

Salem police arrested Wray Friday, and he faces charges of first-degree rape, second-degree felony sexual abuse and unlawful delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to a minor.

