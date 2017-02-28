Police: Warrenton man arrested on sex abuse charges involving teen boy

A 24-year-old Warrenton man is accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy, according to police.

Derek Neil Mendenhall was arrested last week and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of third-degree sex abuse, sexual misconduct and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

A woman contacted deputies in November 2016 to report inappropriate contact by Mendenhall to her son.

The woman said it occurred while Mendenhall was a guest in their home.

Investigators said they learned the abuse began in 2015 when the victim was 17 years old.

Deputies said Mendenhall had been close with the teen for several years through his involvement in various community activities involving children.

No further details were released about the investigation.

"The Sheriff's office encourages parents to talk to their children about physical boundaries with friends and family. We recognize this is a difficult conversation to have but children, especially older teens, need a safe environment to discuss such topics. Situations of this nature can be very confusing even for young adults. As investigators we acknowledge the tremendous courage it takes to speak out and ask for help in these situations," according to a Clatsop County Sheriff's Office statement.

