Police: Beaverton HS coach arrested for third-degree rape of Astoria teen in 2005

An assistant wrestling coach at Beaverton High School was arrested on the charge of third-degree rape involving a teenage girl in Astoria in 2005, according to police.

A woman contacted Astoria police on Feb. 10 to report she was involved in an "intimate relationship" with Gary S. Medina in 2005, when she was 15 years old and he was 30 years old.

Medina, now 42, was an assistant wrestling coach at Astoria High School at the time. Investigators said his connection to the girl was formed "outside of the school environment" and not as a result of his job at the school.

Medina, who now lives in Portland, was indicted by a Clatsop County grand jury on Feb. 21 on the charge of third-degree rape.

Detectives from the Astoria Police Department took Medina into custody Monday at Beaverton High School, where he works as an assistant wrestling coach and an instructional assistant.

School administrators assisted so the arrest was done, "in as discreet a manner as possible, so as not to cause disruption at the school," according to Astoria police.

"As far as we know, the reported relationship which led to these charges was isolated to Mr. Medina and this victim. We have no information at this point that would suggest that Mr. Medina's association with either school was for the purpose of forming relationships with underage students," said Astoria Deputy Chief Eric Halverson.

Anyone with additional information relevant to Medina and this investigation is asked to contact Detective Thomas Litwin at 503-325-4411 or tlitwin@astoria.or.us.

