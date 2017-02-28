Police: Texas man suspected of shooting windows at Marion Co. school, stealing iPads

A 20-year-old Texas man is accused of shooting out a gymnasium window at Scotts Mills Elementary School and stealing 20 iPads from a classroom, according to police.

The Silverton Police Department was notified about the broken window and thefts at the school at 6 a.m. Monday.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, police said an alert pawn shop employee in Salem contacted the Silver Falls School District after a man attempted to sell two of the iPads.

Deputies and officers responded to the State Street Pawn Shop and detained Spencer Moss.

Investigators said they then recovered 17 iPads and a pellet gun from Moss. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on the charge of first-degree theft.

Moss was released from jail, but detectives said he is the prime suspect in a rash of broken windows in and around the Scotts Mills area.

Last week, four windows were shot out at Scotts Mills Elementary School, possibly with a pellet gun.

Anyone with information or images regarding prior incidents are asked to call the Silverton Police Department's anonymous tip line at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.