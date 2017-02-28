ICE agents detain 7 in Portland following ‘targeted enforcement operation’

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained seven people Tuesday morning in what ICE officials called a “targeted enforcement operation.”

According to an ICE spokesperson, officers were seeing two individuals in Portland, both of whom, she said, had multiple prior arrests and one of whom had a prior criminal conviction.

ICE agents initially detained 11 people in the operation, but four of those people were released after court checks showed they were already in removal proceedings prior to the Executive Office for Immigration Review and had been released on bond.

Of the seven remaining detainees, ICE officials noted that three had prior criminal convictions for crimes such as child neglect, battery and DUII.

ICE will process the seven individuals for removal from the country.

Over the weekend, community activists and union leaders in Salem said ICE agents took away 10 Latino workers who were on their way to pick ornamental shrubs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.