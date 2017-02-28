Surveillance: Wanted man stole large amount of marijuana from Gresham home

Burglary suspect accused of stealing marijuana from Gresham home. (Images released by Gresham Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect accused of stealing a large amount of marijuana from a Gresham home.

The burglary occurred Feb. 22. Surveillance images of the suspect were released by detectives Tuesday.

The address of the home was not released, but police said the same location was the target of a home invasion robbery in December 2016.

Marijuana was the primary target during that incident, as well, according to officers.

Citing safety concerns, investigators are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the security camera images is asked to call Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136 or the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

