Veteran receives new bed from FOX 12 Surprise Squad

A local veteran suffering from PTSD now has a new place to lay his head at night.

Larry O’Shea lives with Joyce, his wife of 43 years, in Vancouver. O’Shea served in the U.S. Army, and he lost two toes after being severely frostbitten during a search and rescue mission while stationed in Canada.

Joyce said that his years of military service and some of the missions had left him with PTSD, leading him to fight in his sleep and forcing him to sleep in a recliner.

Joyce reached out to FOX 12, and the Surprise Squad turned to the team at Mattress World Northwest, who were able to pride Larry with a new adjustable mattress.

If you know someone in need of having their days brightened by the FOX 12 Surprise Squad, nominate them at KPTV.com/SurpriseSquad.

