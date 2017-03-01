Extremely hot fire rips through elderly man's home in NE Portland

An elderly man was able to get out of his home safely after an extremely hot and intense fire seriously damaged the house in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 4100 block of Northeast 9th Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the living room. The flames then spread to the second floor.

Neighbors who are also related to the homeowner said they woke up to the man yelling. He was eventually able to make it out of the house safely.

Fire investigators said this particular fire was so hot it melted a firefighter's helmet, a phenomenon firefighters say that only happens once in every 50 or so fires.

Look at this @PDXFire helmet -- partially melted from intense house fire. PIO says it's rare for this to happen pic.twitter.com/Qpj8n9UdjP — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 1, 2017

NE 9th: fire spread to 2nd floor, house being searched for additional victims, one elderly male being evaluated for smoke inhalation — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 1, 2017

Fire on NE 9th destroyed the front of this house. Man inside got out, treated for smoke inhalation @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NqHRBGreiz — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 1, 2017

The homeowner was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews said he was the only person inside the house. Neighbors said the man's wife was not home at the time.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.