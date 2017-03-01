Extremely hot fire rips through elderly man's home in NE Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

Extremely hot fire rips through elderly man's home in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An elderly man was able to get out of his home safely after an extremely hot and intense fire seriously damaged the house in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 4100 block of Northeast 9th Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the living room. The flames then spread to the second floor.

Neighbors who are also related to the homeowner said they woke up to the man yelling. He was eventually able to make it out of the house safely.

Fire investigators said this particular fire was so hot it melted a firefighter's helmet, a phenomenon firefighters say that only happens once in every 50 or so fires.

The homeowner was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews said he was the only person inside the house. Neighbors said the man's wife was not home at the time.

No other serious injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

