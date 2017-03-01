Historic B-17 bomber comes to Hillsboro Airport

A historic Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress will take to the skies over the Hillsboro Airport this weekend, and locals may get the opportunity to fly in it.

As part of the Liberty Foundation’s Salute to Veterans tour, the restored WWII B-17 “Madras Maiden” will be available for public tours and flights at the Hillsboro Airport on March 4 and March 5.

This is the first time the 73-year-old airplane has been opened to the public. The Liberty Foundation says it plans to bring the “Madras Maiden” to as many cities as possible in 2017.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

The foundation says the B-17’s mission is to educate Americans about the courageous WWII airmen who flew these aircraft and to remember those who never made it home.

Tours begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. To learn more and to book a flight, visit LibertyFoundation.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.