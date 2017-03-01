Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, March 1 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, March 1

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 1:

There is a little shop in Portland that has been keeping Portland’s photographers weird for years. MORE checked out Blue Moon Camera, a unique film camera shop that features cameras used throughout the decades. To learn more about the shop, visit BlueMoonCamera.com.

British band Depeche Mode has just announced the dates of their Global Spirit Tour. The group is set to play at the Moda Center this Fall. To register for early access to show tickets, visit CitiPrivatePass.com

It’s chocolate with a cause. Portland-based Tony’s Chocolonely was started by Dutch journalists working to end slavery in the cocoa industry. They are hosting a screening of the documentary “The Chocolate Case.” To learn more, email them at mailus@tonyschocolonely.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.