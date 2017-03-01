Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, March 1

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 1:

There is a little shop in Portland that has been keeping Portland’s photographers weird for years. MORE checked out Blue Moon Camera, a unique film camera shop that features cameras used throughout the decades. To learn more about the shop, visit BlueMoonCamera.com.

British band Depeche Mode has just announced the dates of their Global Spirit Tour. The group is set to play at the Moda Center this Fall. To register for early access to show tickets, visit CitiPrivatePass.com.

It’s chocolate with a cause. Portland-based Tony’s Chocolonely was started by Dutch journalists working to end slavery in the cocoa industry. They are hosting a screening of the documentary “The Chocolate Case.” To learn more, email them at mailus@tonyschocolonely.com.

