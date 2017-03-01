Portland chefs to bike 300 miles to raise awareness for hungry children

What if you could ride your bike and feed hungry children at the same time? That is why the event Chefs Cycle was created.

Chefs Cycle is a fundraising biking event where chefs and culinary artists from around the country ride 300 miles while raising money and awareness in support of No Kid Hungry.

MORE spoke with Portland’s team which includes Portland culinary folks like Urban Farmer’s executive chef Matt Christianson, Ned Ludd and Elder Hall chef and owner Jason French and Rick Gencarelli from Laerdo, Grassa and Beer Belly.

The three-day ride will kick off in Santa Rosa, California on May 16. Learn more at ChefsCycle.org.

