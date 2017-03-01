Cold Case Homicide Unit posts billboards of unsolved crimes around Portland

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit has posted billboards featuring unsolved crimes around Portland.

The billboards were produced in partnership with Pacific Outdoor Advertising. The five billboards each feature five cold cases, totaling 25 unsolved homicides.

Cold case detectives have reviewed around 250 homicide cases in the Portland area since 2004, solving more than 40 of them.

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit is comprised of a sergeant and four detectives who are assisted by several retired investigators who volunteer their time to assist in solving cases.

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit has a close partnership with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.



The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit's slogan is: "We don't give up. We never give up."

The new cold case billboards are at: 21st Avenue and West Burnside Street; Southeast 70th Avenue and Foster Road; Southeast 148th Avenue and Division Street; Northeast 92nd Avenue and Glisan Street; North Interstate Avenue and Kilpatrick Street.

Information about homicide cold cases can be found at portlandoregon.gov/police/35696.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide case.

