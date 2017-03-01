Four children die in Douglas Co. house fire; two adults, one teen at Portland hospital

Four children died in a house fire in Douglas County.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of East Third Avenue in Riddle at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies initially said there were multiple deaths and multiple injuries in connection with the fire. By 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators had identified four children who died, as well as one teen and two adults who were seriously injured.

Gwendolyn Howell, 4, Haley Maher, 7, Isaiah Young, 10, and Nicholas Lowe, 13, were pronounced dead.

James Keith Howell, 39, Tabitha Annette Howell, 38, and Andrew Hall-Young, 13, were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and then transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. They were all listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and the Oregon State Police Arson Investigation Unit are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon. No further details were expected to be released Wednesday, according to deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.