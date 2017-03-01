Sex offender wanted in connection with death of man, dog at NE Portland apartment

Police have identified a suspect accused of killing a man at a northeast Portland apartment after committing a sexual assault at a nearby hotel.

Police are asking for the public's help locating 33-year-old Alex Rico Ortiz.

He is wanted in connection to the homicide investigation of 59-year-old Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas, who was found dead Monday in his home on the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, along with his Jack Russell Terrier named Max.

The medical examiner determined Villegas died of homicidal violence.

Detectives said they identified Ortiz as the suspect in a sexual assault Monday morning at a hotel adjacent to the homicide scene. Police said probable cause also exists to arrest him on charges for killing Villegas.

Ortiz was already wanted out of Hillsboro in another sexual assault case from mid-February.

Police said he is a registered sex offender and potentially armed career criminal.

Ortiz is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with very short brown hair that is almost shaved. He has brown eyes, slight facial hair and a goatee. Ortiz may wear glasses.

Investigators released a surveillance image of Ortiz from the day of the sexual assault and homicide this week, as well as his driver's license photo and a recent photo showing him wearing a white hat and glasses.

Anyone who sees Ortiz should not approach him and instead immediately call 911.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

